Nun who alleged sexual abuse records statement

Kottayam (Kerala), July 1 (IANS) A team of Kerala Police officials on Sunday recorded the statement of a Catholic nun who had alleged that she was repeatedly sexually abused by a bishop.

The police team, led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police, recorded the statement at a convent at Kuravilangad near Kottayam.

The nun had alleged that her senior, Franco Mulakkal, the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Jalandhar in Punjab, sexually abused her 14 times between 2014 and 2016.

The bishop has denied the allegations. He said he was being framed for taking action against her.

According to Mulakkal, trouble started in 2016 when he took up a complaint against her.

