Nun who protested against tainted Bishop faces wrath

Alappuzha (Kerala), Oct 25 (IANS) A nun who was at the forefront of a protest against now tainted and rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal was at the receiving end from her colleagues at her own parish on Thursday.

The incident took place when the body of Father Kuriakose Kattuthara, who had given statements against Mulakkal, was brought for the final rites at the St Mary’s Forane Church near here.

Kattuthara was found dead in a room at the St. Mary’s Church complex in Dasuya town in Punjab. He was under the Jalandhar diocese which is headed by Mulakkal.

Wailing, the nun, Anupama, told the media: “I do not know why my own people in my parish are against me. I know the deceased since my childhood as we both belong to this parish. When I became a nun, I was posted at the Jalandhar diocese where he was also there. He always stood for truth.”

While she was speaking to the media, some of her colleagues gathered at the spot and shouted at her and told her to leave.

On Wednesday, the body of Kattuthara was brought home near here. On Thursday evening, it was interned at his family graveyard.

