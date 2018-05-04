Nuremberg secure promotion to Bundesliga

Berlin, May 7 (IANS) Nuremberg wrapped up their promotion into the German football top division after grabbing a crucial 2-0 victory over Sandhausen at the 33rd round of Bundesliga’s second division.

Nuremberg got the promotion for the eighth time into the top flight, which is a new record, as their advantage atop the standings is sufficient to secure their first division status with one round to spare after the win on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Nuremberg reaped a 2-0 victory away, as goals from Hanno Behrens and Tim Leibold were enough to edge out Sandhausen.

“It will take a few days before I realise what we have achieved,” Nuremberg head coach Michael Koellner said.

Front runners Nuremberg and runners-up Dusseldorf will directly promote for the Bundesliga. Meanwhile third placed Holstein Kiel will have to play two promotion play-off matches against a top-flight team.

