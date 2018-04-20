Nushrat Bharucha, Asha Negi catwalk at India Runway Week

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Bangladeshi designer Bibi Russell opened the India Runway Week spring/summer 2018, which saw actors Nusrat Barucha and Asha Negi take to the ramp for designers Kavita Aggarwal and Soniya Sanchi respectively.

The Indian Federation for Fashion Development (IFFD) hosted the tenth season of India Runway Week (IRW) at The DLF Place Saket, New Delhi. A mix of new designers along with veterans showcased fresh trends on Friday.

The show opened with Russell’s ‘Rajasthali’ line, followed by collections from Ridha by Rohit Arora, Varsana by Vandana Jaju and Aditi Jaju, Soniya Chandorkar, Nazila Sawhney, Aditi Aggarwal and James Ferriera.

Russell’s line is made from handspun and hand-woven fabric diversified by art and design intervention to be made more suitable for the modern context. It is in shades of black and white in cotton, ecological and khadi fabrics.

Nushrat, fresh off the success of “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”, walked the ramp for Kavita Aggarwal’s ‘Ode to Pietra Dura’, an ancient decorative art form often referred to as ‘paintings in stone’. Her bridal collection was a tribute to Pietra Dura’s vivacity and a captivating look into new application for this age-old art form.

The embroidery in her ensembles is a replication of Pietra Dura motifs – not so much in technique as in aesthetics. The designer dedicated this Indo-western fusion line to the modern Indian woman, who is rooted in traditions, yet open to fresh explorations.

Asha of “Pavitra Rishta” fame, walked for Soniya Sanchi, who showcased ‘Lucknowi Chikankari’, a symbol of elegance, class, tradition and a heritage with a touch of Mukaish work. Motifs of flowers, creepers, birds, foliages all scenic gifts of nature come together weaving their magic into intricate tonal stories on the fabric.

Ridha by Rohit Arora presented ‘A Day In the Garden’, which was adorned by the botanical embroidery engraved on subtle mix of colours like pink, blue and green.

Varsana by Vandana Jaju and Aditi Jaju presented ‘The Window’. Beautiful flowers shining towards the sun, rustling leaves, branches of trees and the singing birds, created a story line of their collection.

Nazila Swahney presented ‘Cover Girl’, through which the designer told a story of a young Afghan Girl — an orphan refugee whose piercing eyes shook the world when it appeared in the cover of the National Geographic’s in 1985.

The last show was presented by Havells and had designs by James Ferreira, who experimented with a traditional lungi of south India and gamcha of north India using organic cotton and linen as a base. He has made his collection with vintage Chinese brocade and hand embroidery kimonos to create a young layered eclectic look.

