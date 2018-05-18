Nushrat Bharucha to work with Atif Aslam

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actress Nushrat Bharucha is excited to work with Pakistani singing sensation Atif Aslam on a music video.

She will soon be seen in a video of a song titled “Baarish” with Atif. It is sung and composed by Atif. It will be shot in Los Angeles.

“I am very excited on this collaboration. I love Atif as an artist and I am fond of his music. So I am hoping that the audience will like it too,” Nushrat told IANS.

On the project, the actress said: “T-Series is the biggest production house to have so many videos, artists, singers, music composers under their belt. After what ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ did, it was almost like whenever, however, they said that let us do a video I was more than happy to be a part of it.

“It has been an amazing experience working with Bhushan (Kumar) on this film and T-Series and I would love to work with them at any point of time.”

