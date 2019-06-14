Nutanix poaches AWS veteran to drive India business

Bengaluru, June 19 (IANS) US-headquartered enterprise Cloud computing company Nutanix on Wednesday announced the appointment of veteran IT leader Anantharaman Balakrishnan as its new Vice President and Managing Director of Sales for India.

Before joining Nutanix, Balakrishnan was Head of Amazon Web Services’ financial services and manufacturing verticals for the large enterprise business in India.

Prior to that, he spent eight years at Dell EMC in a variety of senior sales and leadership roles before finally becoming Senior Director, Global Services Lead.

“I am delighted to be joining Nutanix at such an exciting time for the company and the industry. When you have built a career on generating growth and then get asked to take a rapidly growing industry leader to an even higher level – you don’t need to stop to think. You jump on board,” Balakrishnan said on his appointment.

“The battle lines are being drawn as public and private clouds converge. True success will lie with the companies that can drive innovation and value for their customers,” he added.

The appointment of Balakrishnan follows increased investment by Nutanix in its India business including an expansion of its engineering and support operations.

“We are all delighted to have Bala add his focus, structure and direction to our cutting-edge solutions here in India,” said Neville Vincent, Vice President, South Asia Pacific at Nutanix.

“We took the decision early on to wait for the right calibre of candidate, but the wait has been worth it,” Vincent added.

Balakrishnan brings to his new role more than 25 years of IT industry management experience.

-IANS

gb/bg