Nvidia’s new products to power autonomous robots with AI

Taipei, June 4 (IANS) US-based chip-designer Nvidia Corporation unveiled two new products, “Nvidia Issac”, a new developer platform and “Jetson Xavier”, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based computer in an attempt to power autonomous robots.

“‘Isaac and Jetson Xavier’ were designed to capture the next stage of AI innovation as it moves from software running in the cloud to robots that navigate the real world,” The Verge quoted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as saying on Monday.

The developer platform “Nvidia Issac” is a set of software tools including application programming interfaces (APIs) to connect to 3D cameras and sensors, a library of AI accelerators to keep algorithms running smoothly and a new simulation environment “Isaac Sim” for training and testing bots in a virtual space.

On the other hand, Nvidia’s AI-based computer, “Jetson Xavier”, is made of over nine billion transistors and processing components including deep learning accelerators and processors for static images and video, capable of delivering over 30 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of compute, consuming just 30 watts of power, the report added.

“AI, in combination with sensors and actuators, will be the brain of a new generation of autonomous machines,” Hunag was quoted as saying.

The cost of one “Jetson Xavier” along with access to the “Issac” platform is $1,299.

Nvidia announced the products at Computex 2018, Taipei.

Nvidia’s chips are already used to power robots made by a company called “Fellow”.

