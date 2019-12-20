NYC heightens security after anti-semitic attacks

New York, Dec 29 (IANS) Police presence have been heightened in New York City’s major Jewish neighbourhoods following multiple suspected anti-semitic attacks over the past week.

Besides putting more security in areas like Borough Park, Crown Heights and Williamsburg, police also boosted visits to houses of worship and some other places, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Saturday, a woman accused of slapping people in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights was charged with attempted assault as a hate crime, according to court records.

Tiffany Harris, 30, slapped three women in the face and head after encountering them on a corner. The victims suffered minor pain, police said.

A string of similar attacks have taken place across the city as the Jewish community are celebrating their traditional festival Hanukkah which started on December 22.

Other victims include a 65-year-old man who was punched and kicked in Manhattan, a 67-year-old man with children who were assaulted by a group of teens in Brooklyn, and a 40-year-old who was punched in the face on Christmas Day.

During a press conference on Friday, Rodney Harrison, the New York Police Department’s chief of detectives, said that investigators will “do their best” to bring the criminals to justice.

“Hate doesn’t have a home in our city,” said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio in a tweet, adding that anyone “who terrorizes our Jewish community” will face justice.

