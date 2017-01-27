NYC through the eyes of a Grade 5 Brampton student

Over the holidays, Abhishek Kapoor, a Sommerset Drive Public School Grade 5 student went on a delightful road trip with his family to New York City. It was one city he always wanted to visit having been mesmerized by it in countless movies. He spent a few memorable days exploring the city wide-eyed. Here is a poem he wrote on his experience.

My time in New York

Everyone wants to go to New York

Many can’t because of their work

Pizza, hot dogs and burgers are all street food

When you eat such food it gives you a happy mood

In New York there are many attractions and activities

We took a ferry in Manhattan to see the Statue of Liberty

To get around the city we walked on our feet

But we took a subway to Times Square and Broadway Street

We went to see New York’s musical night lights

Central park, The Golden Bull, Wall Street and the freedom tower are all New York’s highlights.

The Rockefeller centre played the music on the night sky

I felt joyful and the feeling lead me to believe I could fly – CINEWS