Nyong’o cried after wearing foundation for first time

Los Angeles, June 17 (IANS) Actress Lupita Nyong’o cried the first time she wore foundation because the product was the wrong colour.

The “Black Panther” actress has become somewhat of a style chameleon, often experimenting with her make-up and hairstyles when she steps out at red carpet events, reports aceshowbiz.com.

However, Nyong’o has now shared that her first experience with wearing cosmetics was not a positive one.

“I wasn’t allowed to wear make-up growing up, but when I was about 18, my mother let my aunt give me a makeover,” she told InStyle magazine.

“She had lighter skin than me and did not have my foundation shade. I actually don’t remember my shade existing, or at least I did not see it. She applied this lighter foundation to my face and just caked it on. I cried,” she added.

The actress added that she was anticipating a makeover like in the movies but the end result was “far from that”.

