NZ Cricket switches to 4-day week, tours sidelines amid crisis

Wellington, April 3 (IANS) New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has postponed the women’s tour of Sri Lanka, that was slated for later this month, confirmed chief executive David White on Friday. He also said the upcoming tours of the mens team to Netherlands, Scotland, Ireland and the West Indies, planned for June and July, are “most unlikely”.

New Zealand were supposed to play three ODIs and three T20Is in the West Indies. While he said there were obvious question marks over the men’s visit to Bangladesh, and the New Zealand A tour to India — both scheduled to start in August — it was too early at this point to categorically rule them out.

“Clearly, this situation is extremely disappointing for everyone involved in sport but, given the bigger picture, and the terrible toll COVID-19 is taking worldwide, we need to look after not only our own people but the greater community good,” said White.

NZC staff and management have also agreed to essentially exhaust their leave entitlements over the balance of the financial year (to July 31) by switching to a four-day working week.

“We take our duty of care as an employer seriously and, at this juncture, want to avoid any changes to our employee headcount or remuneration levels,” he said.

“However, we’ll continue to closely monitor the effects on the wider cricket family.”

White said that, over the next few months, NZC would be working closely with all its stakeholders to plan for the various scenarios that may be feasible next season, including community, domestic and international options.

“Although the future is uncertain, we’re determined to be well-prepared for whatever opportunities arise,” he said.

–IANS

aak/