O.P. Chautala moves HC challenging Delhi government order cancelling furlough

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Om Prakash Chautala, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, on Friday moved the Delhi High Court challenging a Delhi Government order cancelling his furlough (temporary release from jail).

In the plea filed by advocate Amit Sahni, the INLD chief told the court that the furlough was suppressed following the Delhi government order of January 21 after active involvement of the Delhi’s Home Minister Satyendar Jain, who issued directions to the Director General, Tihar for imposing condition on Chautala that he will not participate in any political activity or address any gathering.

Chautala was granted furlough on January 17 but it was interfered with on January 18 by imposing condition upon the INLD chief for not participating in any political activity, and finally it was cancelled by the government on January 21.

He also told the court that the order was passed due to political interference to give milage to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) alliance, as by then AAP had announced its support to JJP for the Jind bypoll.

JJP is a party launched by expelled INLD leader and sitting Member of Parliament (MP) from Hisar Dushyant Chautala, who is grandson of O.P. Chautala.

Chautala, 83, was admitted in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital on January 9. He was discharged by the doctors on January 21’s night from LNJP Hopsital in strange, unusual and inhuman condition, the counsel said.

“Due to petitioner’s (Chautala) age and permanent disability, he requires intensive medical care and attention, but on the contrary the petitioner was discharged in the night…(it) is sufficient to show that the petitioner is being victimised by AAP-JJP for their political benefits,” the plea read.

The plea is likely to be heard next week.

O.P. Chautala and his elder son, Ajay, were convicted in the JBT (junior basic teacher) recruitment scam in January 2013. Both were sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Delhi.

The father and son have been barred from contesting elections due to the conviction. The INLD has been managed by Chautala’s younger son Abhay Singh Chautala.

