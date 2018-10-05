Obama Foundation launches initiative for girls’ education

hicago, Oct 12 (IANS) Former USfirst lady Michelle Obama announced on Thursday a new initiative aimed at empowering adolescent girls around the world through education.

“An educated girl can lift up her family, her community, and her country,” said Michelle Obama as she launched the program on behalf of the Chicago-based Obama Foundation, Xinhua reported.

That’s why I’m so proud that today the Obama Foundation is launching the Global Girls Alliance in support of adolescent girls’ education around the world,” she added.

The Global Girls Alliance is teaming up with GoFundMe to create a fund-raising platform, encouraging people to take action in support of girls’ education.

The platform will enable grassroots leaders to seek funding for projects that can break down the physical, cultural, and financial barriers that keep adolescent girls from getting an education and fulfilling their potential, says the Global Girls Alliance on its website.

Five projects that will benefit girls’ education in Uganda, Malawi, India, Ghana and Guatemala are now open for donations.

Former US President Barack Obama said on twitter that he hopes the Global Girls Alliance will be another great chapter in Michelle’s effort to get girls the opportunities they deserve.

