Obama offers World Cup-winning advice to Messi

Bogota (Colombia), May 30 (IANS) Argentine football great Lionel Messi has received a piece of advice from former US President Barack Obama on how to win the World Cup.

In 2018, Argentina failed to win the Cup after facing defeat in the first knock-out round against eventual winners France.

In 2014, Argentina lost to Germany in the finals in Rio de Janerio.

According to Obama, one of the reasons why Argentina have not been able to lift the World Cup trophy is because the Argentine XI doesn’t play like a team.

“Even people that we consider geniuses work with other people in order to develop their style,” Obama was quoted as saying by goal.com.

According to the report, the former US president gave a rare interview on football when at the EXMA Conference in Bogota and offered an insight on one of the planet’s top talents.

“In Argentina, even though Messi is wonderful, they have problems winning the World Cup,” said Obama.

“My advice to young people is that we have to recognise very few people achieve great things on their own,” he added.

The comments from the 57-year-old come as Argentina prepare to take on the Copa America challenge next month in Brazil.

