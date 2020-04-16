Oberoi Realty repays NCDs worth Rs 125 crore

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Oberoi Realty on Thursday announced that it has repaid non-convertible debentures (NCD) worth Rs 125 crore, along with the interest.

In a statement, the company said that its scheduled date of repayment was April 23, 2020.

“Oberoi Realty Limited, headquartered in Mumbai, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Incline Realty Pvt. Ltd. has today prepaid 125 listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 1,00,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 125,00,00,000, and its interest payment,” it said.

Stock price of the company on Thursday surged over 10 per cent. On the BSE, its shares closed at Rs 342.05, higher by Rs 31.85 or 10.27 per cent from its previous close.

