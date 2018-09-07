Observe all festivals peacefully, don’t believe in rumours: Mamata

Kolkata, Sep 10 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged the people to celebrate the upcoming Durga Puja and observe the Muslim religious occasion of Muharram besides other festivities peacefully and not pay attention to any rumours, while warning them against the culture of riots.

“I want Muharram to be observed peacefully and none should believe in rumours. Hindu religion is not imported. It has its roots in Bengal as leaders like Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna Paramhansa hailed from this cultural state. We believe that festivals like Eid and Durga Puja are for all and it unites everyone,” Mamata Banerjee said.

She criticised attempts to foment riots and indulge in divisive politics.

She pointed out that social media is being used as a tool for spreading violence and creating riots.

“One section of people is tarnishing the image of social media by posting some pictures and trying to trigger riots,” said the Chief Minister.

“But one should remember that spreading fire is easy but dousing it is very difficult. We will not allow anyone to play with fire,” Banerjee said on the sidelines of a meeting ahead of Bengal’s biggest festival slated from October 15-19.

–IANS

