‘October’ female protagonist learns Hindi for the making

According to sources from Bollywood, Indian British actress Banita Sandhu said she hired a Hindi tutor for her Bollywood debut film ‘October’, which she is now looking forward for the British audience to watch the “international film and a beautiful piece of art” directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Meanwhile Banita said, “The film was offered to her a year before it was shot, so she hired a Hindi tutor and was learning the language along with her university classes. She said learning a language like Hindi when you live in London and people around you speak in English, it is very hard to pick it up.”

Moreover the actress shared this problem with the director, who helped her improve her diction further by training her through video calls. Further according to her, the accent was the key aspect and she wanted to learn the Indian accent which Sircar helped her to attain. On Indian cinema, she said that language is no longer a barrier and with Hindi cinema if the content is good, the movie will be watched.

Varun Dhawan plays the male lead opposite Banita and the movie is slated to hit screens by April 13. Stay tuned for more updates.