Business/Economy

Oculus VR TV now available for watching shows on ‘Oculus Go’

Views: 1

San Francisco, June 26 (IANS) Virtual Reality (VR) hardware and software products manufacturer Oculus has announced launching of Oculus TV — its dedicated hub for watching flatscreen video in VR on the standalone “Oculus Go” headset.

“Today, we’re thrilled to announce the launch of Oculus TV-a new and immersive way to experience your favourite shows, movies, and more on Oculus Go,” the company wrote in a blog post late on Monday.

Originally announced at Facebook F8 2018, Oculus TV is a hub for must-watch programming, like Hulu and SHOWTIME shows, sports programming including MLB Live games via “Facebook Watch”, the best in pulse-pounding esports and more-all on a massive virtual screen, equivalent to a 180-inch TV in real life.

F8 is an annual conference held by Facebook, intended for developers and entrepreneurs who build products and services around the website.

ALSO READ:   UP re-poll: Voting underway in 73 booths in Kairana

The company added from now, each new “Oculus” Go is an all-in-one VR headset comes with Oculus TV right out of the box, so users can start enjoying ther favourites.

–IANS

ksc/ahm/

Tags:
Comments: 0

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *