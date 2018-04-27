Odia language mandatory on signboards of shops, commercial establishments

Bhubaneswar, May 1 (IANS) The Odisha Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill making Odia language mandatory on signboards of all shops and commercial establishments.

The Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and its rule provides for all shops and establishments to comply within a month or pay fines ranging between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 for a first violation and rising to between Rs 2,000 and Rs 25,000 for the second violation.

The Assembly also passed Odisha Official Language (Amendment) Bill, 2018, which makes penal provisions for the government officials for not using Odia language in official work.

In order to encourage maximum use of Odia language, it has also the provision to provide rewards to the officials, according to the bill.

In August 2016, the state government enacted the rules of the Odisha Official Language Act, 1954, formally bringing it into force for official work in Odia language.

A total of eight Bills were passed in the budget session of the Assembly, which culminated on Tuesday, four days ahead of schedule.

The budget session was held in two phases beginning on March 20.

On Monday, the house passed the Odisha Appropriation Bill, 2018, allowing the state government to utilise the annual Budget of Rs 1.22 lakh crore for the current fiscal.

