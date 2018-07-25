Odia litterateur Ramakanta Rath receives Atibadi Jagannath Das Samman

Bhubaneswar, July 26 (IANS) Noted litterateur Ramakanta Rath on Thursday received Atibadi Jagannath Das Samman, Odisha’s highest literary award, for the year 2018.

The award is named after 15th century Odia poet Atibadi Jagannath Das.

Culture and Tourism Minister Ashok Chandra Panda conferred the award on Rath at a special function here.

The Odisha Sahitya Akademi also felicitated 15 renowned litterateurs of the state.

Rath’s popular books include “Kete Dinara”, “Sachitra Andhara”, “Aneka Kothari”, “Saptama Rutu”, “Sandigdha Mrugaya”, “Pheri Chahinle” and “Sri Radha”.

Born on December 13, 1934, in Cuttack, was the former Chief Secretary of Odisha.

He is a recipient of the Odisha Sahitya Akademi Award, Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, Saraswati Samman, Bishuva Samman and Kabir Samman. He also received the Padma Bhushan for his immense contribution to the field of literature.

