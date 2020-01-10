Odisha acts against 6 officials for inefficiency, corruption

Bhubaneswar, Jan 10 (IANS) The Odisha government on Friday gave two officials compulsory retirement from service and dismissed four others on charges of inefficiency and corruption.

Two assistant engineers, Narayan Tiadi and Gyanendra Patel, have been given compulsory retirement from government service, said government sources.

Tiadi, presently working as an assistant engineer in Bargarh district, has been given compulsory retirement for gross inefficiency and lack of integrity while discharging his duty.

He is involved in Berhampur vigilance case for acquiring disproportionate assets.

Patel has been given compulsory retirement for remaining absent from duty for long time, the sources said.

Ex-stipendiary engineer Sanjay Kumar Choudhury in Jajpur district, Odisha Khadi and Village Industries Board ex-supervisor Pradeep Kumar Ray, ex-stipendiary engineer Bigyan Kumar Beuria and ex-junior engineer Amiya Kumar Sethi have been dismissed from service following their conviction in vigilance cases recently.

