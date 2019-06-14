Odisha advances school opening after favourable weather

Bhubaneswar, June 20 (IANS) With the change in weather conditions in the state, the Odisha government on Thursday ordered the reopening of all schools from June 21.

While the schools were earlier scheduled to reopen on June 26 on account of the heat wave conditions, a change in weather conditions has prompted the preponing.

“Due to change in weather condition, it has been decided that schools will reopen from tomorrow (Friday) instead of June 26. The schools will be opened after long summer vacation in the state,” School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das announced here.

As per the earlier schedule, the schools were supposed to reopen on June 19. However, the government had extended the summer vacation till June 25 owing to the then prevailing heat wave conditions in some parts of the state.

