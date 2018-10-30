Odisha airport renamed Veer Surendra Sai Airport

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) The Centre on Thursday decided to rename the Odisha’s Jharsuguda airport after freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai.

The decision was taken at the union cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government said the renaming reflected the sentiments of the Odisha population, fulfilling the state government’s long-pending demand.

“It will also be a befitting tribute to the contribution of the revered personality associated with the state,” an official statement said.

