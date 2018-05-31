Odisha announces benefits for working journalists

Bhubaneswar, June 7 (IANS) The Odisha government on Thursday announced a string of benefits for working journalists including a death benefit of Rs 4 lakh and financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh in cases of permanent incapacitation.

Information and Public Relations Minister Pratap Jena said the journalists will get a death benefit of Rs 4 lakh and additional financial assistance from the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) for critical illness where the expenditure exceeds Rs 2 lakh under the Health Insurance Scheme.

Earlier, the government had implemented the Gopabandhu Sambadika Swasthya Bima Jojana up to Rs 2 lakh with effect from June 1, 2018.

Over 3,000 working journalists were covered under the scheme in the first phase.

The Minister said that 3 per cent interest subvention up to Rs 25 lakh for house building loans to be provided to the journalists.

Subvention will be released annually after repayment of regular instalment with interest by journalists who have taken loans, he added.

Besides, 3 per cent interest subvention for four wheeler loan up to Rs 4 lakh and Rs 50,000 for two-wheeler loans will be provided by the government.

Educational assistance to the children of deceased working journalists will be provided at Rs 1,500 per month till Class 10 and Rs 2,500 per month for higher studies, the Minister said.

The state government will bear the cost up to Rs 10,000 per journalists to facilitate training of minimum 25 and maximum 35 journalists within the state institutions like IIMC in a block period of five years.

