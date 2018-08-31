Odisha announces cash awards for women hockey players

Bhubaneswar, Sep 1 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore each for four women hockey players from the state for winning a silver medal at Asian Games 2018.

The Chief Minister announced the cash award of Rs 1 crore each to Sunita Lakra, Namita Toppo, Nilima Minz and Deep Grace Ekka, who were part of the Indian women’s hockey team.

As per the revised sports policy, the coach will get an award equivalent to twenty per cent of the rewards of the Asian Games medal winners, said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Patnaik also congratulated the team for winning the silver medal.

The women’s team played in the final of the Asian Games after a gap of twenty years.

Odisha is the sponsor of the Indian national hockey team. The state is the host of the World Men’s Hockey Cup, 2018 scheduled to be held in November-December.

–IANS

