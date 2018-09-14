Odisha approves 7 investment proposals of Rs 7,416 cr

Bhubaneswar, Sep 18 (IANS) The Odisha government on Tuesday approved seven investment proposals worth Rs 7,416 crore, which will help create employment opportunities for 4,454 people.

The 80th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary, Aditya Prasad Padhi, approved the proposals.

The investment proposals include steel, downstream industries in metals and minerals and plastics.

The SLSWCA accorded approval to a Hyderabad-based company to set up a manufacturing unit for pre-engineered building (PEB) including structural steel members at an investment of Rs 58 crore at Cuttack, said a release.

The plant’s production capacity will be 50,000 MT per annum and the project will create direct and indirect employment for 550 people. This will add value to the primary metal being produced in the state, it said.

A Kolkata-based company’s proposal to establish a manufacturing unit for Polypropelene (PP) woven bags at Paradip Plastic Park also received the government’s nod.

The unit will invest Rs 72 crore and create direct and indirect employment opportunities for 625 people.

The third proposal approved was of a Kolkata-based company which aims to set up a plant of 8,000 TPA capacity of ductile iron fittings at Kalinganagar Industrial Complex, Jajpur with a total investment of Rs 51 crore. The plant will create employment opportunities for 615 people, the release said.

A Ghaziabad-based company’s proposal to establish 0.3 Million Tonne Per Annum (MTPA) rolled and processed steel plant, 0.12 MTPA and an LPG cylinder manufacturing unit with capacity of 2,500 cylinders per annum was approved in the meeting.

The cumulative investment committed by the company was Rs 238 crore and this would create direct and indirect employment for 270 people.

The proposal of NALCO to set up an aluminium downstream unit to manufacture aluminium alloy wheel, aluminium foil, aluminium rolled products and aluminium extrusions near Kamakhyanagar, Dhenkanal with an investment of Rs 5,522 crore was recommended to High Level Clearance Authority headed by the Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, for final approval. This will create employment opportunities for 1,761 people.

The sixth proposal approved in the meeting belonged to a Kolkata-based group which proposed to set up a 4 MTPA iron ore pelletisation plant at Dhenkanal with an investment of Rs 625 crore. This large project shall create employment opportunities for 167 people.

The same group’s other proposal to set up a 4 MTPA iron ore beneficiation plant at Sundargarh and laying of 200 KM iron ore slurry pipeline in Dhenkanal at an investment of Rs 850 crore also received approval. This project will create direct and indirect employment for 466 people.

