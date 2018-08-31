Odisha approves land allotment to 38 projects

Bhubaneswar, Sep 3 (IANS) The Odisha government on Monday accorded in principle approval for allotment of land to 38 investment projects worth over Rs 500 crore with an employment potential of more than 4,000 persons.

The land allotment committee chaired by Chief Secretary A.P. Padhi approved the allotment to 38 investment projects in various sectors, said an official statement.

Around 71-acre land was allotted in industrial estates of Khurdha, Chhatabar, Analapatna, Deras, Mancheswar, Rasulgarh, Andharua, Janala and Bhagabanpur.

The industries are in sectors such as vegetable and oil refinery, instant pasta, vermicelli and sweet potato, manufacturing of boats, launches, barges, tugs, chemical tanks machine conveners, seeds processing, manufacturing of garments and packaged drinking water.

While giving nod to the proposals for land allotment, the Chief Secretary directed officials to ensure that 100 per cent of the land allotted is utilized in the industrial works for which it is given.

Padhi further asked the investors to make recruitment from Odisha more particularly in the sectors like food processing, manufacturing and apparel making.

IANS

cd/prs