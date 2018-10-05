Odisha asks officials to remain alert over cyclonic storm

Bhubaneswar, Oct 8 (IANS) The Odisha government on Monday directed District Collectors to remain alert over the likely formation of a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal by October 10.

The office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) wrote to all District Collectors to keep the official machinery in full preparedness to meet any eventuality.

“In view of the cyclone forecast, please alert all concerned and keep the administrative machinery in full preparedness to meet any eventuality. All officers to remain in headquarters and not to avail of leave till the cyclone situation is over,” said the letter.

The SRC also asked officials to monitor the situation closely.

“Since we are yet to know where the cyclone is likely to make a landfall, we have directed all District Collectors to remain alert and take necessary steps. We are in touch with the IMD,” said Deputy Relief Commissioner Pravat Ranjan Mohapatra.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a cyclonic storm during the next 48 hours.

“It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during the next 24 hours and into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards towards Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts in the next 72 hours,” an IMD bulletin said.

Under the impact of the cyclonic storm, several parts of Odisha are likely to receive heavy rain on October 10 and 11.

The IMD said winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph to 65 kmph are very likely along and off north Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts from October 9.

The winds are very likely to increase gradually to 70-80 kmph and further to 90 kmph from October 10 evening onwards along and off south Odisha and adjoining districts of north Andhra Pradesh coasts.

