Odisha-based narcotics syndicate busted, eight arrested

Kolkata, March 24 (IANS) Directorate of Revenue Intelligence sleuths have busted a Odisha-based narcotics syndicate by arresting eight persons and seized 120 kg of ganja from them, a DRI release said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip off that a syndicate based in Odisha would be transporting narcotics and carrying the illegal contraband in a car moving from Bhubaneshwar towards Kolkata, DRI sleuths went on alert in the early hours of Thursday, and intercepted eight persons travelling in two vehicles near Dhulagarh area on National Highway 6.

The ganja was concealed in the boot of one of the vehicles.

Among the eight arrested persons, the mastermind of the syndicate was Prasenjit Debnath who goes by the nickname of ‘Joyguru’ and Paresh Mondal, the main supplier of the ganja.

The contraband was sourced from Malkangiri area in Odisha and sent to various parts of the country including Kolkata, the release said.

Kolkata is used as a stocking and redistribution cum consumption centre.

The other six arrested persons – Manish Majumder, Prasanna Parida, Rakesh Tarafder, Sukhadev Majumder, Sukanta Sahu and Prosenjit Kahar – were found to be a part of the syndicate and had either driven vehicles or escorted vehicles carrying such contraband in the past.

Cases have already been booked against this syndicate in recent months by both Customs and the DRI where 190 kg ganja and 200 kg ganja were seized in two separate cases.

With this crucial interception, DRI has successfully busted the entire syndicate and put the mastermind Joyguru and the main supplier behind bars.

–IANS

ssp/vd