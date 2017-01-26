Odisha celebrates 68th Republic Day

Bhubaneswar, Jan 26 (IANS) Odisha celebrated the 68th Republic Day with gaiety and enthusiasm on Thursday, with state Governor S.C. Jamir unfurling the Tricolour and taking the salute at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in the capital city here.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also hoisted the national flag at the Barabati stadium in Cuttack and remembered the freedom fighters and their contributions to the nation.

About 78 troupes took part in the Republic Day celebrations in Bhubaneswar. While several cultural teams participated in the parade, performances by school and college students along with skating and daredevil shows were the other attractions during the celebrations in Bhubaneswar.

The commissionerate police made elaborate security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Republic Day here.

As many as 30 platoons of security personnel and two special tactical units of SOG were deployed in the city. Besides, CCTVs were installed to keep a close watch on the parade ground.

Republic Day celebrations were held across the state amid tight security. The Odisha police made special security arrangements in Maoist affected areas.

