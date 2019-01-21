Odisha celebrates birth anniversaries of Netaji, Surendra Sai

Bhubaneswar, Jan 23 (IANS) Odisha on Wednesday celebrated the birth anniversaries of freedom fighters Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Veer Surendra Sai.

The 122nd birth anniversary of Bose was celebrated at his birthplace in Odia Bazaar in Cuttack. Different programmes were organised at the Netaji Birth Place Museum.

The birth anniversary of Sai was observed in his village Khinda in Sambalpur district.

On the occasion, politicians and noted dignitaries remembered the contributions of the two legendary leaders during the freedom struggle.

Governor Ganeshi Lal paid homage to Netaji at the museum.

On Twitter, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid tributes to the two freedom fighters.

Describing Bose as the son of the soil, the Chief Minister said Netaji’s strong morale, distinct ideology and spirit of sacrifice for the country will continue to inspire the people.

He said Surendra Sai will always be remembered for his rebellion against the British.

