Odisha celebrates R-Day, CM highlights development

Bhubaneswar, Jan 26 (IANS) The 70th Republic Day was celebrated in Odisha on Saturday with Governor Ganeshi Lal hoisting the tricolour here and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Cuttack.

“Development is Odisha’s identity today,” Patnaik told crowds at the function in Cuttack.

Thousands of people gathered at the Mahatma Gandhi Marg here to witness a parade and the daredevil shows by students.

Flag hoisting programmes were held in government and private institutions.

Paying rich tributes to the freedom fighters, the Chief Minister said Odisha was making exemplary progress in all fields.

“Poor people’s progress is Odisha’s identity. Empowerment of women, farmers and youth is Odisha’s identity. The progress of SC/ST people and labourers is Odisha’s identity today,” he added.

He said the Make in Odisha Conclave had attracted Rs 4.2 lakh crore investment, which will create six lakh employment.

“Kalia scheme is a model in the country for the welfare of farmers and the farm sector. This has been recognised by agriculture experts. I believe the scheme will bring a new revolution in farm sector,” he said.

Maoists had urged people to observe a “black day” on Saturday.

