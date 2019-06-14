Odisha CM announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for jawan’s kin

Bhubaneswar, June 19 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the next of kin of Army jawan Naik Ajit Kumar Sahoo, who was martyred in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister also expressed grief over the death of the Odia jawan.

Patnaik said the assistance will be given from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

“Deeply saddened by the martyrdom of Odia jawan Ajit Kumar Sahoo in an encounter with militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Salute to the supreme sacrifice of the brave soldier, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

Sahoo, who hailed from Badasuanla village under Kamakshya Nagar block in Dhenkanal district, died on Tuesday after sustaining injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by militants in Pulwama district on Monday. He had joined the Indian Army in 2015.An army Casper — a bullet and mine proof vehicle — of 44 Rashtriya Rifles was attacked by an IED in Arihal village of in Pulwama district, which injured nine jawans.

