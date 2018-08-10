Odisha CM announces Rs 5 cr for Kerala flood victims

Bhubaneswar, Aug 16 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced a Rs 5 crore assistance for the flood victims of Kerala.

Patnaik spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over telephone and assured to provide relief and assistance to the people of Kerala affected by the flood.

“Chief Minister @Naveen_Odisha announced assistance of five crore rupees for relief and restoration of the damage caused by floods in Kerala and expressed solidarity with those affected by the extreme weather event,” tweeted the Chief Minister’s Office.

Notably, the number of deaths in rain-related incidents in Kerala on Thursday rose to 87. The Kerala government has issued a red alert across the state.

–IANS

cd/qd/sed