Odisha CM asks Centre to rename Jharsuguda airport

Bhubaneswar, Sep 12 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday once against requested the central government to rename the Jharsuguda airport after eminent freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai.

In a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu, the Chief Minister also sought introduction of commercial flights to Jharsuguda airport.

“I would like to reiterate the request that the Government of India may consider naming the Jharsuguda Airport as ‘Veer Surendra Sai Airport, Jharsuguda’ which would be a befitting tribute to the legendary son of the soil,” said Patnaik.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Ministry in July had denied naming the airport after the freedom fighter stating that there was no resolution from the state Assembly.

It had said that as a general practice requests for naming/renaming of airports are considered based on the recommendations of the concerned state supported by a resolution passed in the Legislative Assembly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Jharsuguda airport on September 22.

The Chief Minister also suggested that one of the Air India flights from Bhubaneswar to Delhi may be routed through Jharsuguda.

“You might be aware that Jharsuguda is located strategically in an industrial and mining belt of Odisha. Keeping in view the growing importance of this city in western Odisha, I would request you to kindly consider introduction of commercial flights to Jharsuguda,” said Patnaik.

