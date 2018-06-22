Odisha CM backs PM’s call for simultaneous polls in country

Bhubaneswar, June 26 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for holding simultaneous parliamentary and assembly elections in the country.

“Elections are essential in democracy. We are elected to work for the people. When elections are held throughout the year, it affects the development works. Therefore, we support the suggestion of the Prime Minister for simultaneous elections. This will serve the country well,” said the Chief Minister.

The Prime Minister had urged all parties to consider this suggestion of holding simultaneous polls by rising above political considerations.

Modi cited various reasons, including huge expenditure, utilisation of government staff and disruption of education, in the conduct of separate polls.

Odisha will face both general and assembly polls in 2019.

Law Commission Chairman Justice B.S. Chauhan has invited Patnaik, who is also President of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), to attend a meeting on July 7-8 in Delhi to share valuable thoughts and suggestions on holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the country.

“I will request you to kindly participate in the interaction and share your valuable thoughts and suggestions, which could enable us in weighing the pros and cons of the subject,” said Chauhan.

Sources said BJD MP Pinaki Mishra will attend the meeting.

–IANS

cd/nir