Odisha CM inaugurates Adani-KISS tribal residential school

Bhubaneswar, Jan 8 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated the Adani-KISS Tribal Residential School in Mayurbhanj district.

“Empowerment and change can only be possible through education,” said Patnaik, as he thanked the Adani Group and KISS management for setting up the residential school in Baripada.

Addressing the gathering, Priti Adani, Chairperson of Adani Foundation, said, “Education is the most powerful tool for social transformation. Adani Foundation is happy to strengthen the educational scenario in the far off tribal areas of Odisha by partnering with the prestigious Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS).”

KISS founder Achyuta Samanta said: “In the first phase, 1,500 students of Mayurbhanj district will be enrolled from standard I to XII. The students who pass standard XII from Adani-KISS can pursue their higher education in KISS Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar.”

The Adani-KISS school is fully equipped with all modern facilities. It is established on 50 acres of land with complete financial support of the Adani Foundation.

On this occasion, a 50-bed hospital on the campus was inaugurated by Priti Adani. The hospital will serve the students and staff of Adani-KISS school, as well as the people of Mayurbhanj district. The 24×7 hospital is managed by the Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Bhubaneswar.

–IANS

cd/arm