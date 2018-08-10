Odisha CM invites Chinese team for investors’ meet in Nov

Bhubaneswar, Aug 13 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday invited a business delegation of Fujian province of China to participate in the Make in Odisha conclave scheduled in November this year.

A six-member Fujian delegation led by H.U. Changsheng (head of the organisation of the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee) on Monday met the Chief Minister at the state secretariat to seek business ties with Odisha.

The Chief Minister said a state delegation led by Odisha Industries Minister Anant Das will visit Fuzhou on August 31 to showcase the investment opportunities to Chinese industries.

While showcasing the investment potentials of the state, the Odisha delegation will invite the Chinese investors for the biennial investors’ meet scheduled from November 11-15.

The Chief Minister said resource-rich Odisha is one of the top three states of the country in attracting live manufacturing investments.

He also informed the Chinese team about the conducive business environment, infrastructure and skilled workforce of the state.

The Chief Minister said Odisha intends to facilitate growth in six focus sectors: food processing, electronics manufacturing, petrochemicals, textiles, metal downstreams and tourism.

IANS

cd/prs