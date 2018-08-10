Odisha CM puts state on flood alert

Bhubaneswar, Aug 14 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed all the district collectors to remain prepared for a possible flood situation as the Met Office has predicted heavy rains in the next two days.

Holding a review meeting, Patnaik directed the district collectors to meet any eventuality in view of the incessant rains.

“Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Fire Services and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been kept in readiness for eventual deployment,” Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi said.

Sethi said all major rivers are flowing below the danger level in the state.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its forecast said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places in the next two days under the impact of a low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal.

The cumulative average rainfall of the state from June 1 to August 14 comes to a surplus of 6.5 per cent over the long-term average rainfall.

Six districts have received surplus rainfall of more than 19 per cent whereas 21 more districts have received normal showers during this period.

The average rainfall of the remaining three districts Sundargarh, Balangir and Deogarh districts has remained deficit.

–IANS

