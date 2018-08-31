Odisha CM seeks establishment of permanent High Court benches

Bhubaneswar, Sep 5 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday requested Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to take an early decision to set up permanent High Court benches in western and southern regions.

“It is urged that an early decision regarding establishment of permanent Benches of High Court in Western and Southern Odisha be taken by the Government of India to fulfil the aspirations of the people of these regions,” the Chief Minister said in his letter to the Law Minister.

He said there is adequate justification for the establishment of permanent benches of Orissa High Court in the Western and Southern parts under the criteria laid down by Justice Jaswant Singh Commission.

“The Parliament has the prerogative to establish such benches in exercise of its power under Entry-78 of the Union List,” Patnaik said.

He also assured that the state government would provide adequate resources for the establishment of the High Court Benches in these areas.

The Chief Minister said there has been a persistent demand from the people of these regions for setting up permanent Benches of Orissa High Court to mitigate the inconvenience faced by the litigants.

Notably, the members of Sambalpur District Bar Association on Wednesday staged a dharna at the Nelson Mandela Chhak in Sambalpur demanding a permanent bench of the high court.

The lawyers’ body also decided to close down all the courts in the district from Wednesday till September 20, the concluding day of the monsoon session of the state Assembly.

