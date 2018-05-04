Odisha CM starts reviewing performance of departments

Bhubaneswar, May 8 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday started reviewing the performance of different departments of his government, ahead of the completion of his government’s four years in office, said an official.

Patnaik started the process of assessment by reviewing the work of as many as four departments — School and Mass Education, Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) Development, Law and Health departments — on Tuesday.

The ministers and secretaries of each department presented their success and achievement stories before the Chief Minister.

After the completion of review meetings, which would continue for the next few days, the success and achievement of all departments would be discussed at a meeting of the Council of Ministers and made known to the people of the state, said the official.

The Biju Janata Dal government in Odisha is set to complete the fourth year of its fourth term on May 21.

SC and ST Development Minister Ramesh Majhi said Patnaik reviewed different programmes undertaken by the department and directed to expedite smooth implementation of various schemes and programmes.

School and Mass Education Minister Badrinarayan Patra said the state government had decided to open Adarsh Vidyalaya in all blocks of the state with an aim to create 25,000 meritorious students each year in rural areas with English medium education.

He said the department had awarded scholarships of Rs 4.29 crore to 10,000 students of primary and upper primary schools.

–IANS

cd/nir