Odisha Congress protests fuel price hike

Bhubaneswar, June 4 (IANS) The Odisha Congress workers took to streets here and in Cuttack holding banners and party flags to ensure a six-hour ‘chaka jam’ on Monday to protest the hike in petroleum products across the country.

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) observed the strike in the twin cities starting 6 a.m. as vehicular movement came to a standstill.

The Congress leaders and workers resorted to picketing at several key points in the two cities. As a result, many cars, buses and trucks remained stranded at various junctions.

The general public and office-goers faced harrowing experience as they could not manage a commute.

“I am overwhelmed by the support we have received from residents of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to our call for protest against rising fuel prices.

“It’s not a shutdown, but a protest by Odisha Congress, where people from all walks of life have joined us in not using their vehicles till 12 noon,” said OPCC President Niranjan Patnaik.

He blamed the Centre and state government for the rising fuel price.

“Both the Centre and state can keep the fuel price under check by reducing taxes levied on it,” said Patnaik.

–IANS

