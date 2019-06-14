Odisha doctors join nationwide strike

Bhubaneswar, June 17 (IANS) Healthcare services were affected in Odisha on Monday as doctors resorted to 24-hour cease-work, joining the nationwide protest against the recent assault on their counterparts in West Bengal.

Out Patient Department (OPD) services have been affected, however, emergency services remained functional.

The Odisha branch of Indian Medical Association (IMA) supported the nationwide cease-work for total withdrawal of non-essential services.

The striking doctors demanded ensuring safety and security in the hospitals.

Odisha branch Secretary of IMA Janmejaya Mohapatra said: “We have requested the patients to cooperate with us for the day.”

The Odisha government said there is no major impact on the health services following the strike.

“In Odisha, there is hardly any effect of the 24-hour nationwide strike called by doctors. Emergency services are functioning as usual. I have already spoken to the protesting doctors,” said Health Secretary Pramod Kumar Meherda.

