Odisha ends contract with firm after flyover collapse

Bhubaneswar, May 7 (IANS) The Odisha government on Monday decided to annul a contract with Panda Infra Projects Ltd after a portion of a flyover under construction at Bomikhal here caved last week, killing a labourer.

“The government has decided to disengage Panda Infra Private Ltd from the construction of the Bomikhal flyover with immediate effect,” said Works Department Secretary Nalinikanta Pradhan.

He said the government will initiate further legal action against the company after the department receives the final report on the collapse from an expert team.

“The company could not carry out the project work properly even after another mishap last year. An investigation by a third party will be conducted prior to the flyover inauguration,” said Pradhan.

Pradhan said that the project’s remaining work will be carried out by a new contractor within 2-3 months.

“A tender to complete the remaining project work will be either awarded to another contractor or may be taken up by the department itself. A final decision will be taken after considering all aspects and getting a detailed report,” Pradhan added.

One labourer was killed and another sustained serious injuries when the flyover’s portion collapsed on May 3 night. In September last year, a portion of the same flyover had collapsed, killing one person.

Company owner Pratap Kishore Panda was arrested in the case.

–IANS

