Odisha Energy Minister reviews post-Fani situation

Bhubaneswar, May 29 (IANS) Newly-appointed Odisha Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra on Wednesday reviewed the restoration of power infrastructure in the cyclone Fani-affected areas of the state.

Energy Secretary Hemant Sharma apprised the Minister about the current status of restoration activities. Presently, around 10,000 connections are being restored every day, said a statement.

The Minister also took stock of the budget requirement for Fani restoration works and asked officials to put up a proposal of the expenses, along with other ongoing schemes in the coming budget session. He also reviewed the total power availability of the state and gave suggestion to increase non-conventional sources like solar and bio-mass in Odisha.

Mishra also emphasized on exploring and setting up of mini-hydro projects wherever feasible.

Meanwhile, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group reached out to the cyclone-affected people of Puri.

A company team visited the Gandamunda Bhoi and Bila Bhoi gram panchayats under Puri Sadar block on Wednesday and distributed relief materials among the affected families.

Jagadish Chandra Rout, Associate Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications, Shapoorji Pallonji Port Maintenance Ltd said that the group is “committed to the noble cause of serving the people of cyclone affected district of Puri”.

