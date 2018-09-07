Odisha ex-minister’s allegations ridiculous: CM

Bhubaneswar, Sep 13 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said the corruption allegations levelled by expelled Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Damodar Rout were ridiculous.

“Dama babu has always been making irresponsible statements. His allegations are fruitless and ridiculous,” Patnaik told the media here.

Asked about speculations that Rout along with certain other ousted BJD leaders might form a new political party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Patnaik said: “Those who want to form a new party, it is their business. It will have no impact in the state.”

Rout was expelled from the party on Wednesday for his alleged anti-party activities.

Prior to his expulsion, the veteran leader had levelled corruption allegations against the state government. He had also questioned the style of BJD’s functioning.

Meanwhile, the former minister said Patnaik should be unseated at the earliest.

“Naveen is now working contrary to the principles of Biju Babu to save his position which must be hurting the great man. It will be auspicious for the people of Odisha if the Chief Minister is unseated at the earliest,” said Rout.

Also on Thursday, former MP Baijayant Panda met Rout at the latter’s official residence.

“I had arrived today to give moral support to Damodar Rout. It was just a courtesy call and we will meet in coming days to take a decision over the party action and will inform all about the decision,” Panda said.

Panda had resigned from the BJD on May 28 following his suspension from the party on January 24.

