Odisha expands ‘Mo Sarkar’ scheme, includes 5 more depts

Bhubaneswar, March 4 (IANS) The Odisha government, here on Wednesday, included five more departments in the ambit of ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative, taking the number of department under it to 27.

The new departments are the School and Mass Education, Rural Development, Energy, Higher Education, and Science and Technology.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called upon the public servants to respect and fulfil people’s will.

“Our constitution starts with ‘We the People’. The people of this great nation have given us this Constitution, and given us the responsibility to run the government on behalf of them. We are ‘not them’, we are ‘on behalf of them’,” he said.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said the ‘Mo Sarkar’ was unique experiment to realise the spirit of democracy. The success of the programme would lead the way to other democratic institutions, he added.

The objective of the ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme is to provide service with dignity to people who are coming to government offices. It mandates that anyone visiting these offices would have his/her mobile number registered.

The Chief Minister, the Ministers and the departmental heads make calls to randomly selected numbers with the purpose to improve the governance by collecting feedback on behaviour and professionalism of officials.

