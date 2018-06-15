Odisha extends summer vacation due to heat wave

Bhubaneswar, June 19 (IANS) The Odisha government on Tuesday decided to keep schools closed till June 25 due to the prevailing heat wave conditions in the state, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Earlier, the state government had directed the schools to extend the summer vacation till June 21. The schools were earlier set to open on June 18. However, the summer vacation was extended twice due to the gradual rise in temperature.

Odisha continued to reel under intense heat wave conditions as the mercury soared above 40 degrees Celsius in several cities of the state.

The capital city has been the worst hit with the mercury topping the charts for the last two consecutive days.

Bhubaneswar recorded above 42 degrees Celsius in the last two days.

–IANS

cd/pgh/bg