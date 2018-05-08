Odisha government orders action against potato hoarders

Bhubaneswar, May 9 (IANS) In its bid to check soaring potato price’s in the state, the Odisha government on Wednesday directed all District Collectors to take action against those indulging in hoarding.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Surya Narayan Patro directed the officials concerned to arrest the hoarders and black-marketeers.

The district administrators have been directed to keep a close watch on availability and arrival of potato in the market and ensure those to the consumers at reasonable prices.

Wholesalers in Cuttack city had been allowed to stock up to 500 quintals of potato each, while each wholesaler of Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Rourkela and Puri cities would be able to stock up to 350 quintal each, said the Minister.

Wholesalers of other cities and towns in the state have been allowed to stock 150 quintal each.

“If required, action may be taken against the hoarders and unscrupulous traders under the provision of Essential Commodities Act, 1955,” said the Minister.

While the state required 12.5 lakh tonnes of potato per annum, Odisha farmers produced only 3 lakh tonnes, he said.

The state was depending on West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh to meet the demands, he added.

