Odisha government questions Governor’s air travel

Bhubaneswar, July 5 (IANS) The Odisha government has raised questions over the air travel bills of newly-appointed Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal and sought details on the issue.

The General Administration department has sought an explanation over the Governor’s visit to Sirsa, Haryana, via New Delhi and back to Bhubaneswar from June 10-13 by using a jet aircraft and a helicopter.

In a letter written to the Special Secretary to the Governor on July 4, Deputy Secretary in the General Administration department Indira Behera asked for the reason for hiring the two aerial vehicles.

“It may be kindly intimated the reason and circumstances for hiring of a helicopter for use of the Governor and deviation in the approved schedule of the flight and whether approval of the competent authority has been taken for the purpose or not (sic),” the letter read.

As per the invoices of M/s Pinnacle Air Pvt Limited mentioned in the letter, the cost of hiring the aircraft has been estimated at Rs 41.18 lakh.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 5 lakh has been incurred for the Governor’s visit to Sirsa from New Delhi in a chopper on June 10.

Behera also requested the Special Secretary to the Governor to sign the necessary user’s certificate and return this for necessary by the state government.

IANS

cd/qd/sed/vm